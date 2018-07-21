Governor Brown declares Garner Complex conflagration

SALEM, Ore.– Governor Kate Brown has declared the Garner Complex Fire conflagration.
The Garner Complex Fire is composed of several fires in Jackson and Josephine County and has burned 6,382 acres and is 8% contained. The declaration cleared the way for the state fire marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to assist local resources battling the fire.
The Office of State Marshal’s Blue Incident Management Team, four structural task forces from Rogue Valley, Klamath, Lane, and Linn counties will arrive morning and began working to protect structures. Two more structural task forces will be mobilized this evening.
