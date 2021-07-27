Governor Brown signs clean energy bills

House Bill 2021, House Bill 2165, House Bill 2475, and House Bill 3141 are now officially law in the state.
Governor Brown issued the following statement about the clean energy bill package:
“With these policies, we will create jobs in a 21st Century, clean energy economy, said Governor Brown. “We will reduce carbon emissions. And, we will make sure the economic, environmental, and health benefits of our clean energy economy reach all Oregonians, especially those who have been disproportionately impacted by climate change and pollution. Oregon is leading the way.
“I have continued to make climate action an urgent priority as Oregon continues to grapple with repeated climate disasters, the impacts of which are felt disproportionately by Black, Indigenous, Latino, Latina, Latinx, Asian, Pacific Islander, Tribal, communities of color, low income, and rural communities. I’m so proud that we have taken steps forward to address climate change and build a more sustainable Oregon. All the while, growing our economy and creating green jobs. I want to thank the legislative leaders, advocacy groups, community groups, utilities, renewable energy developers, and other businesses who worked tirelessly to see these bills become law.”
A copy of the Governor’s prepared remarks from Tuesday’s bill signing is available here.