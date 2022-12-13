Governor-elect Kotek names new OHA interim director

SALEM, Ore. – Governor-elect Tina Kotek announced she’s appointing James Schroeder as interim director of the Oregon Health Authority.

He’ll join the OHA following his work as CEO of Health Share Oregon, the Portland metropolitan area’s primary coordinated care organization.

“James brings over 20 years of management, leadership, and health care delivery experience and a deep respect for the work of the OHA,” said Governor-elect Kotek. “Addressing the cracks in our mental health and addiction services systems will be a top priority for my administration and I am confident that James has the experience and determination to get results for Oregonians.”

Schroeder said, “Our state is at a critical turning point, especially when it comes to the delivery of mental health and addiction services. I am honored by this appointment, and I want Oregonians across the state to know that I take this responsibility very seriously. I will work tirelessly to ensure that the OHA team produces results for our communities.”

Schroeder will assume the role on January 10, 2023.