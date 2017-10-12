Governor Kate Brown announces education goals

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown said she’s making education a top priority after accepting the resignation of Salam Noor as acting Deputy Superintendent for Public Instruction.
Her vision for the future of Oregon students appears to be focused on what she calls “cultural responsiveness,” achieving increased high school graduation rates and developing a pre-kindergarten early learning plan.
The governor expects state officials to abide by her guiding principles set forth in a letter addressing new initiatives and existing programs.
She specifically directed officials to establish a unified education budget to ensure the success of students, develop a statewide early learning plan, achieve aggressive high school graduation goals and expand career connected learning aligned to workforce needs.
Governor Brown expects officials to provide a report on specific actions that can be taken by education agencies that fit into her goals.
“Our top priority is to make sure that every single student graduates from high school with a plan for their future,” Governor Brown said. “In our efforts to improve student learning and achieve critical outcomes, we must be responsive to the diverse cultures and communities reflected in our education system while ensuring that every dollar of public investment for our students is well spent.”
The announcement comes the same day as the resignation of Deputy Superintendent for Public Instruction Salam Noor.
A Statesman Journal report cites a spokesman for the governor’s office as saying Noor was asked to resign because Brown wasn’t “satisfied with his ability to execute her vision for Oregon’s education system.”
Education Innovation Officer Colt Gill was immediately appointed Acting Deputy Superintendent for Public Instruction by Gov. Brown.
Gill served as a superintendent of the Bethel School District in Eugene before being tapped by the governor as Oregon’s first Education Innovation Officer in 2016.
Republican State Representative Knute Buehler weighed in on the governor’s education proposals after they were made public. He said, “This is political panic by Governor Brown. She’s had three years to fix the funding and quality of Oregon schools and she’s failed to lead. Thousands of Oregon school kids are the victims of her indifference and indecisiveness. The revolving staff doors across the entire Brown Administration reflect poor judgement in hiring and a lack of vision that even her own staff can’t follow.”
Buehler plans to run against Governor Brown in 2018. He said where Brown has failed on pension reforms and school funding, he will lead.