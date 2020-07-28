Governor Kate Brown announces school health and safety metrics

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown is holding a press conference Tuesday to discuss new COVID-19 health and safety metrics for schools.
Oregon school districts are currently preparing for the upcoming school year using the Oregon Department of Education’s Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance. Working with the ODE, the Oregon Department of Health is establishing metrics that set requirements for when in-person instruction can resume and when community-spread of COVID-19 warrants a transition to distance learning.
Watch the video above to view Gov. Brown discussing the metrics along with Director Colt Gill of the Oregon Department of Education, Director Miriam Calderon of the Oregon Early Learning Division, and Dr. Dean Sidelinger from the Oregon Health Authority.