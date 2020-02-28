Governor Kate Brown convenes coronavirus response team

SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown has put together a Coronavirus Response Team.
The team will be tasked with coordinating state and local agencies and health authorities in preparation for response to the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. The Oregon Health Authority has already created a plan to prepare Oregon to respond to any potential outbreaks of the disease. Governor Brown says her team will build on OHA’s work.
In a statement Friday, Governor Kate Brown said:
“Let me be clear, as of today there are zero confirmed cases of coronavirus in Oregon, and the risk to Oregonians of contracting the coronavirus remains low,” said Governor Brown. “However, in an escalating global health crisis, we must make sure we are as ready and informed as we can be. The purpose of the Coronavirus Response Team is to ensure we are taking every precaution necessary, in coordination with local health authorities, hospitals, community health partners, and school districts, to make sure that Oregon is fully prepared to respond to any outbreaks of the coronavirus and that Oregonians know how they can keep their families safe.”
Experts say just like the flu, containing coronavirus starts with everyone practicing good hygiene through regular handwashing, proper covering of coughs and sneezes, routine cleaning of workspaces, kitchens, and bathrooms, and staying home when sick or symptomatic.