Governor Kate Brown reveals earthquake resiliency plan

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown unveiled her plan for preparing the state for a massive earthquake.
Seismologists say an quake along the Cascadia Subduction Zone could reach a magnitude 9.0 or higher, presenting a huge threat to southwestern Oregonians. And it’s not a question about if the next “big one” will hit, but when.
Governor Brown explained, “When the next Cascadia subduction zone earthquake strikes the Pacific Northwest, Oregon will face the greatest challenge of our lifetimes. Oregon’s buildings, transportation network, utilities, and population are not as ready as they should be and we must accelerate our preparations. My priority is to get Oregonians ready to survive while ensuring our state government and economy are able to weather such a devastating event.”
According to Governor Brown’s office, the three main points of her plan are as follows:
- Making sure 250,000 vulnerable homes in Oregon have 2-weeks of supplies by 2021.
- Activating a statewide earthquake early warning system by 2023.
- Make more investments in seismic upgrades of schools and emergency services buildings throughout Oregon.
Governor Brown’s plan includes the “Resiliency 2025” agenda, which aims to prepare Oregonians for a devastating earthquake and/or tsunami by the year 2025. You can review the entire policy HERE.