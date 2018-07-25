Governor Kate Brown to visit southwestern Oregon

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Governor Kate Brown will travel to southern Oregon for a breifing on the Garner Complex.
On July 26, Governor Kate Brown will be meeting with the Oregon Department of Forestry, as well as other local, state and federal officials combatting the Garner Complex.
The governor will receive an update from fire officials regarding the status of fire-fighting efforts.
The fires that make up the Garner Complex were all started by lightning strikes on July 15. The Garner Complex has burned over 17,000 acres. As of July 25, the Garner Complex is 18 percent contained and the estimated containment date is August 7. Over 2,000 firefighters and support personnel are working to contain the Garner Complex and protect structures in impacted areas.
A list of evacuations as of July 25, 2018, is available HERE.