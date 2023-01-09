Governor Kotek announces her first actions to address housing crisis

SALEM, Ore. – In one of her first acts as Oregon’s governor, Tina Kotek announced she’ll sign an executive order to address the state’s homelessness crisis.

On Monday, January 9, 2023, Tina Kotek was sworn in as the 39th Governor of the State of Oregon.

While addressing the Oregon House and Senate during a joint session after taking the oath of office, Governor Kotek announced that on Tuesday, she’ll sign an executive order establishing a statewide housing target for 36,000 homes per year. According to the governor’s office, that’s an 80 percent increase over recent construction trends.

She also plans to propose a $130 million investment with the hope of getting 1,200 Oregonians off the streets within a year.

The full text of Governor Kotek’s inaugural remarks is available here.