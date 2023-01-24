Governor Kotek invites applications for Klamath County District Attorney

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s governor is looking for Klamath County’s next district attorney.

After over five years of service as Klamath County’s head lawyer, then-District Attorney Eve Costello resigned last fall. Now, Governor Tina Kotek is inviting applications to fill the position.

County-level district attorneys are responsible for prosecuting people who violate the state’s criminal laws, both felonies and misdemeanors.

The governor’s office released the following press release on Tuesday, January 24, 2023: