Governor Kotek invites applications for Klamath County District Attorney

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s governor is looking for Klamath County’s next district attorney.
After over five years of service as Klamath County’s head lawyer, then-District Attorney Eve Costello resigned last fall. Now, Governor Tina Kotek is inviting applications to fill the position.
County-level district attorneys are responsible for prosecuting people who violate the state’s criminal laws, both felonies and misdemeanors.
The governor’s office released the following press release on Tuesday, January 24, 2023:
Governor Kotek announced today that she is inviting applications for the position of Klamath County District Attorney, to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Eve Costello. Governor Kotek intends to fill the District Attorney vacancy by appointment, as provided in Article V, Section 16 of the Oregon Constitution and ORS 8.640.
The Governor’s Office welcomes applications from candidates with a diversity of backgrounds and experiences. Applicants must submit a District Attorney Interest Form to the Governor’s Office. Please note that the District Attorney Interest Form is not the same form that is used for judicial vacancies. The District Attorney Interest Form is available online here: Interest Form
Anyone interested in applying should address their completed application forms to Richard A. Lane, General Counsel, Office of the Governor, and email (no mail or hand delivery) completed forms to Shevaun Gutridge at [email protected]. Forms must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023.
Oregon law requires that, at the time of appointment, the appointee must be admitted to practice in the Supreme Court of Oregon (ORS 8.630 and ORS 8.640).
Questions regarding the appointment process should be directed to Shevaun Gutridge by emailing [email protected], or by calling (503) 378-6246.