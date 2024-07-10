Governor Newsom calls this fire season record-breaking

SACRAMENTO (CNN) – California Governor Gavin Newsom provided an update Wednesday on the wildfires burning in the state.

Newsom spoke at a facility in Sacramento where CAL FIRE houses its air tankers.

The agency says more than 3,500 wildfires have burned more than 207,000 acres so far this year.

Officials say that is around 500 more compared to this time last year, and Governor Newsom says climate change is partly to blame.

“We say it all the time. We’re getting a lot hotter, experiencing unprecedented record heat,” Newsom said. “These heat domes over the entire western United States over and over and over and over again, record-breaking temperatures.”

According to CAL FIRE, in just the last day, 44 new wildfires have erupted across the state.

