Governor Newsom gets COVID vaccine

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CNN) – California’s governor got his COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.
Governor Gavin Newsom received the Johnson and Johnson shot on the first day any Californian over the age of 50 became eligible.
Previously, California residents under 65 years old could only get the vaccine if they worked in high-risk sectors or had underlying health conditions.
The 53-year-old governor had promised he would wait his turn like everyone else to get the shot.
He plans to make the vaccine available to all Californians who are at least 16 years old in two weeks.
Health officials consider widespread vaccination the most important step in stopping COVID-19 and returning to normal life.