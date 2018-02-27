Governor of Rhode Island signs “red flag” bill

WARWICK, R.I. (WPLG/CNN) – Rhode Island is taking preventative action against potential violent threats. On Monday the governor of the state signed a “red flag” bill. That’s a move to spread information about people who may be dangerous.
Governor Gina Raimondo (D) signed an executive order on a statewide “red flag” policy for Rhode Island.
She said she was spurred to act quickly after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida. “Since I’ve been governor, I have lowered the flag 9 times because of a mass shooting,” Gov. Raimondo explained.
Tuesday’s action orders police to investigate every “red flag” report and share it with the Fusion Center, such as a tip from a member of the public that a person could do something violent. “And take whatever steps are legally available to remove the guns from dangerous individuals.”
The executive order only lets police take guns away from people who are currently banned from having them anyway, but the governor is pushing for legislation in the general assembly that would go further.
“So what the law would do is it would set up a procedure where you could ask the court to literally remove the gun from the person,” Gov. Raimondo said.
State Police Colonel Ann Assumpico said the bill could help police in situations where they can’t do much after receiving a tip. “It’s very frustrating to us. And that’s why it’s important for this information. And what we’re missing here too is that there are a lot of people who do need help. And we can possibly get them the help they need by having this information and trying to stop instances that can occur.”
House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello is co-signing the legislation. He’s a Democrat who has received backing from the NRA. So far, there’s been no comment from the NRA.