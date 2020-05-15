GP businesses get creative with reopening ideas

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The city is getting creative with ideas for how to reopen safely.
One idea is spacing.
Business advocate Susan Seereiter says the city does have sidewalk cafe permits that are available and free of charge.
Right now, they’re encouraging businesses to work with their neighbors to extend sidewalk cafes to create a larger space for outside or inside dining.
“This is an opportunity for businesses and people to think in ways that they never thought before and come up with ideas that are keeping in mind social distancing and yet are creating an experience,” said Seereiter.
Another idea being explored is closing down some city streets to increase space.
However, Seereiter says it isn’t something they would do in the phase one process since the city doesn’t want to encourage large gatherings.
