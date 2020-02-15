GP City Council sells River Road Reserve to business mogul

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The fate of the River Road Reserve has been debated passionately in Grants Pass for several months.
The roughly 230 acre property is located just off Upper Applegate Road. The city has owned the River Road Reserve for 13 years.
In October, the council heard two bids to buy the property.
The first was “Krause farms” who owns “Fort Vannoy Farms” in Grants Pass. The second was TMB Racing which is owned by Travis Boersma, the co-founder of Dutch Bros.
City council says its heard from a number of citizens who don’t want the land sold at all citing environmental concerns.
But the city decided it was in its best interest to sell the property to Boersma.
“It’s a 3 and a half million dollar asset that was sitting there doing nothing,” said Tyler Flaming, Council President for Grants Pass City Council. “Council feels like there’s a lot of things the city can accomplish within the city limits for its constituents for 3 and a half million dollars.”
Flaming says Boersma’s plan is to build an equestrian facility for his horse racing company, “TMB Racing.”
He will also be expanding his golf course, “Dutcher Creek Golf Course,” which is right next door.
Grants Pass City Council will meet on Wednesday to finalize the sale.
