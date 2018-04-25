GP School leaders steps up campaign to fund middle schools

“The projected life on those schools when they were constructed was about 25 years,” Grants Pass School District Superintendent Kirk Kolb said.
Since then, not a lot has changed.
“There have been no additions to those schools, they have been re-roofed at times,” said Kolb.
That’s why school leaders believe an upgrade is needed.
“We don’t allow kids to carry their backpacks because it takes up that much more space in the hallways and it’s more bumping and shoving,” Kolb said.
They’re asking the community to support a $138.7 million bond to give future students a better education.
“It’s a nice stepping stone to high school and what we know is we have to get kids thinking about post-high school a lot earlier than the ninth grade,” said Kolb.
Kolb says not only will the funds help with the school’s overcrowding problem, but it will ensure students are safe by adding new security measures.
“Safety is at the forefront of this bond and that’s what we hope people will really take a look at, that includes new doors, new windows, new locking mechanism, new hardware on the doors. It includes a system where with a push of a button doors will lock throughout the facility,” said he.
Kolb says he hopes the community can see the need to help students be the best they can be.
“We’re all about kids and we are all about creating better futures, better opportunities, we want kids to be in school,” said he.
The proposed bond would cost homeowners $1.94 per thousand dollars of their home’s assessed value over a 30 year period. That means if you have a $200,000 home you would pay roughly $390 dollars a year.
Grants Pass residents will have until May 15 to vote on the issue.