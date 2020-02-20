GP school shooting hoax meant to distract deputies, police say

GRANTS PASS, Ore. –A report of a school shooting was apparently all a hoax in an attempt to distract police from a car chase.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety says a call about a school shooter came in around 7 on Wednesday morning.
Josephine County Sheriff’s deputies were pursuing a car.
The agency says 28-year-old, Joseph Botello, was behind the wheel and 18-year-old, Breanna Owens-Smith, was in the passenger seat.
Police say Owens-Smith called 911 to report a shooting at Grants Pass High School as a distraction.
“[The phone call said] there were three men at the Grants Pass High School and they were talking about shooting up the high school, so we responded to the area and found out that phone call was actually false,” said Lt. Dennis Ward, Grants Pass Dept. of Public Safety.
Lt. Ward says Owens-Smith was cited for disorderly conduct and improper use of 911.
Botello is in jail facing several charges including assault, robbery, and criminal mischief.
