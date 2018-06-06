GPHS one step closer to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Builders Association of Southern Oregon donated $2,500 to the Grants Pass High School Marching Band.
The students were surprised with a check during band class.
The money came from the Josephine County Home and Recreation Show. With every $5 spent at the show, the B.A.S.O donated $1 to the marching band.
Executive Officer at B.A.S.O, Brad Bennington said it’s important to invest in our local students.
“Our young people that we have in Southern Oregon are just amazing and these band kids are so talented,” Bennington said.
The band is still looking for more donations to send the students to New York City. If you would like to donate you can contact Grants Pass High School.