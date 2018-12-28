GPS device leads directly to alleged mail thieves

KENO, Ore. – Amid reports of mail thefts in and around the town of Keno, one citizen decided to do something about it.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said a resident planted a GPS monitor in a decoy package to see what would happen. On December 26, someone swiped the package from a mailbox.
The citizen called police, who used the GPS data to track down the package. It was eventually found in a vehicle traveling toward Klamath Falls.
According to KCSO, Leah Withrow and Kameron Rivas were in the vehicle with their baby. They admitted to stealing the decoy package. Additional stolen packages with a variety of addresses were discovered in the vehicle.
Kameron Rivas was arrested and lodged at the Klamath County Jail while Leah Withrow was released to care for their baby. However, she’s required to appear in court to face charges related to the crime.
Investigators said since October, the couple has been involved in numerous other crimes in Klamath County, including identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card and possession of methamphetamine.
They typically drive a green 2002 Toyota RAV4. Anyone who spots the vehicle near their mailbox is asked to call police immediately.
The sheriff’s office added the citizen who planted the decoy package did the right thing by calling 911, rather than take matters into their own hands.