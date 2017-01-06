Home
GPS directions leave three families stranded in Jackson County

Jackson County, Ore.- Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team responded to three different calls Thursday and Friday relating to families stranded on a snowy road.

As of mid-afternoon Friday, Apple Maps still showed Interstate 5 closed at the Oregon-California border, even though it’s been open for more than a day. The app suggested the families drive Colestin Road in Ashland instead.

Colestin Road is not maintained, which means the families were left stranded in snowy conditions overnight.

ODOT reminds drivers not to trust GPS mapping systems and asks that everyone stay on maintained highways.

