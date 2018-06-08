Graduation honors fallen students

Luciana Tellez, Giselle Montaño, and Esmeralda Nava had a special spot at Eagle Point High School’s graduation ceremony.
A memorial was prepared for the three girls, and as students walked out to take their seats they each brought a white rose to lay down.
“This is a moment for sadness for many of our students and community, knowing that three of this class’ members… were not among us,” said assistant principal Ryan Swearingen.
The three girls were killed when they were hit by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 5 last month.
Since then, the community has raised tens of thousands of dollars for the Eagle Point Girls Memorial fund, benefiting the families of the girls.