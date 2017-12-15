Grand jury cites Penn State’s “apathy”

BELLEFONTE, Penn. (NBC News) – A grand jury has released a scathing review of Penn State University after the hazing death of a student in February.
The grand jury report says officials at Penn State showed “a shocking apathy” to excessive drinking by fraternity members, allowing a student-run Interfraternity Council to oversee Greek life, which created a dangerous and ultimately deadly environment on campus.
The report is the latest in the ongoing investigation into the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, who died after a series of falls following a night of heavy drinking during a pledge bid party.
“The Piazza’s believe unquestionable and undoubtedly that Penn State is complicit and has a direct causal role in the death of their son,” said family attorney Tom Kline.
In a statement, Penn State said it was “disappointed with the conclusions,” pointing to several safety measures initiated after Piazza’s death and to continue efforts to address problems within the Greek system.
More than two dozen fraternity members have been charged in the death of Piazza.
Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2CgSJmQ