Grand jury says Eagle Point officer-involved shooting was justified

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Investigators are providing more information about a shootout between officers and a suspect earlier this year.
On February 23, Eagle Point Police Officer Donny Jordan was dispatched to a domestic disturbance on Idlewood in Eagle Point. When Officer Jordan arrived, he saw the subject of the call leaving in a Chevy Tahoe.
Shortly thereafter, the Tahoe was spotted by Jordan and he initiated a traffic stop. The Tahoe pulled into a church parking lot and the officer asked the two men inside the Tahoe for some information as Jackson County deputies arrived for backup.
That’s when dispatchers told officers there was a pistol in the Tahoe.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Chad Prins was talking to the driver as a fellow officer asked the passenger for his name.
After identifying himself as Dale Amstuz-Dunn, he reached across the driver and shot Prins in the chest. Prins’ ballistic vest kept the bullet from penetrating and he was able to stay on his feet.
A shootout followed and Prins was shot again with the bullet striking his ballistic vest.
Corporal Prins, Officer Jordan, and Deputy Tyler Cam returned fire as the driver got out and laid on the ground until he was dragged to safety.
Prosecutors said more officers arrived to assist. When they opened the Tahoe’s door, they found Amstuz-Dunn unresponsive with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Tahoe was shot in the arm and is recovering.
On April 15, the D.A.’s office announced a grand jury concluded the officers’ use of deadly force was authorized under Oregon Law.
Prosecutors said Amstuz-Dunn was wanted by police in connection with a shooting that happened in Keizer, Oregon, and had an active federal warrant for a probation violation.