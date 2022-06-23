Grandmas2Go back in action after long break

MEDFORD, Ore.– After a two and a half year break due to COVID, a local group that calls itself Grandmas2Go is back.

The program provides family coaches to single moms, new parents and young families at no cost.

The mentors also give non-medical emotional and physical support.

They partnered with the Family Nurturing Center in 2020 to expand their reach.

They are looking for more volunteers to join their team and help young families in Jackson and Josephine County.

Family Coach Joy Marshall said, “one of the first families we took on was a single dad, with two babies, they were a year and a half and four months old at the time. They kind of became my family, and today, those kids are five and seven, and they are still mine and I consider them my own and I love them as much as if they were biological kids.”

Grandmas2Go wants to serve as many families as possible.

If you would like to volunteer you can find the link here.

If you’re a parent in need of help, you can apply on their website as well.