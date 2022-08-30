Grandmas2Go looking to honor grandparents at inaugural picnic event

MEDFORD, Ore. – Grandmas2Go is looking to honor and pay tribute to unsung heroes with grandparents in the Rogue Valley.

The program provides family coaches to single moms and dads, new parents and young families at no cost.

This year, they are hosting a Grandparents’ Day picnic celebration on September 11 at Pheasant Fields Farms.

The organization is looking for grandparents who are raising their own grandchildren or foster children to register for the event.

There will be refreshments, goodie bags, a kids zone and the recipient of the Grandparent’s of the Year award will be announced.

“We will be honoring a very special grandparent who is raising her own grandchildren right now and it’s a surprise,” director of Grandmas2Go Joy Marshall said.

“We’re hoping that people will allow us to serve and spread our arms around them and gather them in,” Juvenile Court Judge Joe Charter said. “And just honor and appreciate them.”

Any grandparents who qualify and wants to be part of the event must register by calling 541-816-0945.

The event is free and those interested have until September 5 at 5 p.m. to register.