Grange Co-op to build larger retail location in White City

WHITE CITY, Ore. – The Grange Co-op is building a new White City store and business office.
Over 87 years ago, 99 local Rogue Valley farmers banded together to form a cooperative. That co-op later grew into a multi-million dollar business focusing on agricultural needs in Southern Oregon and Northern California: the Grange Co-op.
Currently, there are seven retail locations scattered across the Rogue Valley and beyond. Next year, the Grange hopes to open a brand new location in White City.
The store will be the Co-op’s second-largest retail location and will also include a new business office at 7700 Crater Lake Highway near the White City skate park and community pool.
Plans for the new Grange Co-op include the company’s first do–it–yourself dog wash station.
“We recognize the relationship our customers have with their pets and want to continue providing the products and services they need. The new store will allow us to replicate our merchandising and store concept to our other current stores as well as to future store locations,” said Marketing Manager Jason Wall.
The store is set to open in the middle of 2022.