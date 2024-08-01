Grants Pass Airport receiving federal funding

Posted by Lauren Pretto July 31, 2024

GRANTS PASS, Ore.- The Grants Pass Airport is receiving federal funding under the Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

The Federal Aviation Administration is awarding over $17 million to the state to fund infrastructure projects.

Over $270 thousand is going to the Grants Pass airport for unspecified infrastructure improvements.

AIP funds improvements to runways, boarding bridges, airport lighting and signage, and more.

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden says Oregon airports play a key role in emergency response along with their everyday reliability for medical supplies, passenger travel and moving small business products.

He says with this federal funding, airports will achieve these goals more safely and effectively.

