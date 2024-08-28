Grants Pass arson fugitive arrested while walking on Connecticut highway

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. – A 40-year-old man wanted for arson out of Josephine County was arrested on a Connecticut highway earlier this week.

According to Connecticut State Police, the man, later identified as Robert Parmalee of Washington, was seen walking along the eastbound shoulder of Route 20 in Windsor Locks around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

In the interest of public safety, an officer contacted Parmalee and later learned he had an active arrest warrant for first-degree arson out of Grants Pass.

Because the warrant was approved for nationwide extradition, Parmalee was arrested and charged as a fugitive.

Parmalee will stay in the Hartford Correctional Center until his arraignment on Wednesday, his bond is set at $500,000.