Grants Pass bank robbed, suspect sought

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police in Grants Pass are trying to track down a bank robbery suspect.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said at about 10:35 a.m. on May 14, a man entered Umpqua Bank on Northeast F Street. He walked up to a teller and asked for money, saying it was a robbery.
The suspect left the bank on foot in an easterly direction with an undisclosed amount of cash.
According to GPDPS, the man was wearing a grey jacket, black knit hat, sunglasses and yellow rain pants. When police arrived at the scene and started searching for the suspect, they found out he got rid of all the described clothes. There’s no information about what he wore after discarding the clothes used during the robbery.
There were no weapons used and nobody was injured.
If you have any information about this case, call GPDPS Detective Brown at 541-450-6260.