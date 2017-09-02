Grants Pass business catches theft on security cameras

Grants Pass, Ore. — An electrical contractor in Grants Pass is hoping to get back two solar panels stolen from its property.
The company caught it all on tape and filed a police report this morning.
Pro Electric says it will take a thousand dollars to replace its solar panels.
While one company owner says it could have been worse, he says any theft and damage to property makes him feel violated.
“Not a good feeling to have in your gut when you’re finally a victim of crime,” Matyas Pongracz said.’
Matyas Pongracz was starting his day at Pro Electric in Grants Pass when he noticed something was off.
“I was going out there to look for something or throw something in our dumpster and I just kind of started looking there going… something’s missing,” Pongracz said.
Three solar panels were gone.
Suddenly, Pongracz realized there was a slit in his fence big enough for someone to walk through.
“You’re busy, you’re running around. You’re trying to serve customers and get jobs done and make money and you have people taking money from you,” Pongracz said.
After looking through security footage, pawn-gratz pongracz discovered two additional incidents earlier last month.
He decided to go driving to see if he could find anything nearby.
To his surprise, he found one of the panels lying on the ground just down the road.
“I just… looked over and decided to turn down this random street and it was the first house… sitting right there in plain sight,” Pongracz said.
Unfortunately, Pongracz says the solar panel he found was one that was broken and unusable before it was stolen.
The two solar panels in good shape are still missing.
Now the company is installing a bright light facing that corner.
And Pongracz is asking the community to watch out for each other.
“If something doesn’t look right at your neighbor’s house, or something doesn’t look right when you’re driving down the street, you’re not gonna get in trouble if you call the police just to say something,” Pongracz said.
Pongracz says business is going on as usual.
In addition to installing a bright light, Pro Electric is also considering getting a guard dog.