Grants Pass business wins Family-Owned Small Business of the year

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A business in Grants Pass won the only 2023 Family-Owned Small Business of the year award in Oregon.

The owners of Clouser Drilling, Kevin and Helen Gill are set to receive the top honor from the United States Small Business Administration’s Portland Office.

“We just want to thank our customers of the Rogue Valley and Southern Oregon. We really appreciate your business and thank you for your long-term support of our company.”, said Kevin Gill, Owner of Clouser Drilling.

The couple said their business partners Rogue Community College and its ‘Small Business Development Center have been really helpful along the way.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.