Grants Pass celebrates 100 years of historic sign

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — For the first time, the city of Grants Pass celebrated a historic city landmark.
The ‘It’s the Climate’ sign has been over Grants Pass’ historic 6th street for 100 years Monday!
A car parade was held for the centennial celebration with people stopping by to cheer and watch.
For residents like Nomeca Hartwell, the sign doesn’t just honor the city’s beautiful climate.
It represents everything that’s good about the valley.
“We lost our Boatnik, we lost our car cruise, I can see even though this is a very, very hot day… I’m sure people are loving the chance to get out and just celebrate,” she said.
The drive-by parade included classic cars, floats and lots of honking and cheering.
The city hopes to honor the sign in celebrations to come.
