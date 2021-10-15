Grants Pass child reported missing

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass police are trying to find a missing child.
On Thursday evening, 11-year-old Stacy Ramos-Orellano ran away from her home in the 900 block of Southwest H Street in Grants Pass.
As of Friday afternoon, Ramos-Orellano was still missing.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said, “She is described as a Latina juvenile, approximately 5′ 01″ tall, weighing approximately 100 lbs, with short black hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be wearing a black sweater and black/white converse shoes.
“Anyone having information about Stacy’s whereabouts is asked to immediately call the Grants Pass Police Department at 541-450-6260 and reference case #21-44768.”