Grants Pass City Council gives $80k to homeless shelter

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– The City of Grants Pass is giving $80,000 to the All Care Community Foundation to help run the Grants Pass Shelter.

ACCF’s Sam Engel said they’re looking at other organizations as well as Rogue Retreat to operate the shelter permanently.

The shelter is currently operated by Rogue Retreat.

The grant will help the shelters with staffing and supplies from November through the middle of January.

Engel said, “it’s a 24 hour staffed program. There’s a lot of accountability and a lot of safety that’s built into the way these programs work and then the other thing is all of the normal things that you run into in your home. Toilet paper, food ,napkins, getting the dishes done, all of those things.”

Engel said they have 15 people in the Grants Pass Shelter currently.

He said they’re looking to increase their capacity to 25 over the next couple of months.