Grants Pass City Council working on psilocybin regulations

Posted by Derek Strom November 14, 2022

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– The Grants Pass City Council discussed psilocybin regulations today.

One councilor said they’re following the OHA rules closely.

The council talked about the hours of operations and staffing requirement for service centers.

City Councilor Vanessa Ogier said the OHA rules on psilocybin are very detailed and she believes the measure is completely different from legal marijuana.

Ogier said, “it’s really low-barrier mental health service. I’m hoping that it will be cost effective for ordinary people and I’m hoping that it can make a lot of changes in people’s lives for the positive.”

She said the recommendation will be brought up to the council soon.

Psilocybin officially becomes legal in the state next month.

Derek Strom
