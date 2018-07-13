Grants Pass community mourns 8-year-old

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — People from all over the Grants Pass area came together to remember the life of eight-year-old Thomas Williams.
The Manzanita Elementary School playground was filled with people mourning for his family. Many people wore Star Wars and Pokémon shirts to honor the young boy.
Organizer Heather Yerrick says the event was put on to help the community heal.
“Its okay for us to mourn together and that there’s comfort in that. That you have people to lean on and that this family doesn’t feel alone in their grief because all of us are grieving with them.”
Williams died Sunday after police say his mother shot him before taking her own life.