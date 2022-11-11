Grants Pass community raise money for womans cancer treatment

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The community of Grants Pass rallied around a community member as she battles Melanoma.

The Josephine County Fairgrounds was packed with friends and family to support Tianna Sedivy. The 29-year-old has been battling cancer for the last four years.

The event featured live music from Gretchen Owens and Jake Brakes as well as a silent auction with all the proceeds going to Tianna and her family.

“When the community comes and rallies around you and takes your daughter under their wing and does something like this, it really is overwhelming. Its impressive and you know you’re in the right community. I’m just blessed to be here and have this kind of outpouring for my daughter,” said Ben Coulter, Tianna Sedivy’s Father.

Coulter says he wants to thank everyone for coming out to show their support as well as the active club the weekend brewing company and everyone else who helped make this event a reality.