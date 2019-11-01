Grants Pass community service officer arrested

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A community service officer was arrested for allegedly leaking information about an ongoing criminal investigation.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said they were told about an “operational leak” within the department on October 31.
The investigation eventually led to GPDPS Community Service Officer Heather Corthell. Police say she’s now accused of providing information that “significantly hindered the investigation.”
GPDPS did not specify the nature of the investigation that was influenced.
Corthell was arrested and charged with interfering with a police officer, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.
Police did not provide any more information about the ongoing investigation.