Grants Pass couple desperate to contact son in Puerto Rico

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass couple Buz and Nancy Edie are on pins and needles tonight, after not hearing from their son since Hurricane Maria caused wide spread devastation.
It was the most powerful storm to hit the U.S. Territory in nearly a century. It’s difficult getting in touch with anyone in Puerto Rico, because officials say cell service is spotty at best.
“If anybody out there knows how to make contact, that we can contact our son, we’d appreciate any help we can get,” pleaded Nancy Edie as millions of people across Puerto Rico start the slow process of trying to recover.
The Grants Pass couple haven’t heard from from their son, Tad, since before the hurricane hit the island.
The storm knocked out power to the entire island and flooded some areas under ten feet of water. They realize phone lines are down.
“I was pleading with him to get on a plane and get out of there, but he was thinking he was gonna be able to be just fine and I don’t know if he’s just fine or if he’s not just fine now. It’s very frustrating.”
The Edies just looking for any way they can contact their son to know if he is alright and are hoping that someone can help them to hear their son’s voice again.
If you might be able to help the couple contact their son, email [email protected].