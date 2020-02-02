Grants Pass credit union robbed, undisclosed amount of money taken

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– A Rogue Federal Credit Union branch in Grants Pass was robbed on Friday.
Grants Pass Department of Public Safety confirmed the branch located on Terry Lane near Winco was robbed and an undisclosed amount of money was taken.
It’s unknown what time the bank was hit but a credit union spokesperson said no one was injured. The spokesperson said they are working closely with police and declined to comment further.
There’s no word on the suspects at this time but police say they expect to release more information next week.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with NBC5 News for more updates.
