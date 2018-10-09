Grants Pass detective kicked out of store for carrying gun

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety is providing more details about an incident that is going viral locally.
GPDPS said on October 8, one of their detectives was on personal time during the day when he tried to resolve an issue with his T-Mobile account at a franchise store on Terry Lane. The detective was reportedly in department clothing, displaying a badge and wearing a firearm along with handcuffs in plain view.
According to police, the detective entered the T-Mobile store and started talking to an employee. He was then approached by another employee claiming to be the store manager, who said the detective needed to leave due to T-Mobile’s prohibition on firearms. The detective left, as requested.
“This incident has received much attention from the press and social media,” GPDPS said. “It is not clear if the employee was speaking on behalf of T-Mobile and we have reached out to T-Mobile regarding policies so that we can appropriately address the issue and continue to provide emergency services and respond to public safety needs in our community including T-Mobile.”
GPDPS added any policies regarding T-Mobile should be directed to the company.
The employee implicated in the incident is no longer employed by T-Mobile.
NBC5 News is working to confirm more details about this story. Check back for updates.