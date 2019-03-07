Grants Pass detectives arrest two suspects during search for drugs

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Two people were arrested by special investigators after numerous complaints of drug-related activity in a Grants Pass neighborhood.
The Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) team said they were tipped off to the suspicious activity by neighbors in the 2500 block of Woodland Park Road.
On the evening of March 4, RADE officers searched the home in question and found eight grams of heroin, three ounces of methamphetamine, two firearms, drug paraphernalia, $4,000 in cash and a stolen vehicle.
46-year-old Karen D. Kidd was arrested for manufacturing, possessing, and distributing meth within 1,000 feet of a school.
54-year-old Anthony J. Slovick was arrested on an active warrant for violating the terms of his parole.
The case remains under investigation.