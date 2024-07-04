Grants Pass Downs closes out summer season horse racing

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Horse racing season at the Grants Pass Downs is officially over.

The races brought to the Josephine County Fairgrounds by the Southern Oregon Horse Racing Association ended after today’s races.

The President of the association, Rod Lowe, told NBC5 News the event had ten races today.

He says they expected big crowds and the energy was high.

It’s fun. Grants Pass Downs is always a fun place to be. You know, you got your people that are standing up and cheering and screaming for the horse they want to be in first. It’s a lot of energy here at Grants Pass Downs today.

Lowe said the biggest race of the day was the ninth one, featuring thoroughbreds.

It was called the Firecracker Futurity and over $80,000 in prize money was on the line.

