Grants Pass Downs summer seasons to start June 16

The Grants Pass Downs will have a quiet start to it’s 2020 season on Tuesday.
“With COVID, we can’t have fans in the stands right now,” said Randy Evens, President of the Grants Pass Downs.
Downs employees will follow health protocols such as wearing masks and doing temperature checks. “We have a place where people can come and have a guaranteed income. It’s hugely important. The other important thing is just being mindful of hygiene and making sure you’re going all that you can,” said Kendra Lellis, Vice President of the Grants Pass Downs.
Not all changes at the Downs are due to coronavirus. After Portland Meadows closed last March, Grants Pass Downs became the only approved live commercial host of horse races in the state. Several renovation projects have been done, including widening the front stretch of the track. Evens says this was so ten horses could race at a time, up from eight.
While races may not be available to watch in person, there are still virtual viewing and betting options.
“Now that we are solid in Phase II, it’s a great potential for people to watch at home and be on their tablet or iPhone. Luckily, we have technology behind us,” said Lellis.
Spectators can watch and wager through the TVG Network or other Advance Deposit Wagering (ADW) websites. A full list of those sites can be found here.
