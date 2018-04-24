Grants Pass Dutch Bros. Coffee stand robbed

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police in Grants Pass are trying to track down a suspect who robbed a Dutch Bros. Coffee stand.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said just before 2:25 on the morning of April 23, a man walked up to the Dutch Bros Coffee stand in the 600 block of Redwood Highway. The man reportedly brandished a small handgun and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the tip jar.
An employee was able to run out of the stand to call the police.
Following the robbery, officers searched the surrounding area, but they weren’t able to find a suspect.
GPDPS described the suspect as a white man in his early 20s, 5’8” to 6’ tall with brown hair. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, tan pants, and black shoes. The suspect’s face was covered with a blue bandana.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call GPDPS Detective Shaw at 541-450-6260.