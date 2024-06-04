Grants Pass educators appear in court for “I Resolve” appeal

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– Two Grants Pass educators appealing a court decision in the “I Resolve” lawsuit, appeared in a Portland courtroom Monday.

In July of 2021, Rachel Damiano, who now goes by Rachel Sager and Katie Medart were fired for using district equipment for a personal project.

Both were later reinstated by the school board, prompting a large Grants Pass High School walkout in protest.

Their federal lawsuit against the district was thrown out, prompting this appeal.

Their attorney Mathew Hoffmann said it will likely be several months before a ruling is issued.

“The judges discussed that there had been no complaints of discrimination against Rachel and Katie because they treat all students with the love and respect they deserve, and they’ll continue to do so. Their policy proposals were merely just advocating for the best interest of all.”

Hoffmann says if the judge rules in their favor, they will take their claims to trial in a Josephine County court.

