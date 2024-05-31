Grants Pass educators looking to reclaim jobs in “I Resolve” appeal

Posted by Derek Strom May 30, 2024

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– Two Grants Pass educators are appealing a court decision in the “I Resolve” lawsuit in an effort to get their jobs back.

In July of 2021, Rachel Damiano, who now goes by Rachel Sager, and Katie Medart were fired for using district equipment for a personal project.

Both were later reinstated, prompting a large school walkout.

They filed a federal lawsuit against the district, alleging their first amendment rights were violated, but the case was thrown out, prompting their appeal.

Attorney Mathew Hoffmann, who is representing Medart and Sager said, “Ms. Medart is currently working. She was reinstated, but to an inferior position. They want to return to their rightful positions, which is where they should have been. Because, I think we should all agree that we should be free to express viewpoints on a public topic without fearing government retaliation.”

Hoffmann said they will also be seeking economic damages from the district in their lawsuit.

They are scheduled to appear in court Monday, with no timeline for a potential ruling.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Derek Strom
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Derek Strom is from Renton, Washington. He recently graduated from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communications at Washington State University with a degree in Broadcast News and a minor in Sports Management. He played in the drumline with the WSU marching band. These days, he plays the guitar and piano. Derek is a devoted fan of the Mariners, Seahawks, and Kraken.
Reporter
Skip to content