Grants Pass event dividing some community members

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — “I do respect the right to educate the people on all of their options but not with graphic pictures that traumatize children,” said Jan Bertaggia, owner of Rogue Wild Emporium.
The street corner outside her Grants Pass shop is the hub for a free speech debate.
‘First Friday Live’ is held downtown the first Friday of every month. It features special receptions, performances, and showcases the work of local artists and much more, all designed to unite the community and bring people to downtown stores.
However, Bertaggia says people are turning away from the event because an evangelical Christian group is gathering right outside her shop.
She says they’re going too far in sharing their pro-life views and they’re spreading messages of hate.
“It’s hurting our business,” she said. “It feels very uncomfortable for families to be down here flying flags of these babies.”
And she’s not the only business owner upset.
“I was caught off guard by how harsh they were… with people walking by,” said Angela Padilla, owner of a Cuban restaurant, “Cultured Palette.”
She says pictures of dead fetuses have no place at a family event like ‘First Friday Live.’
“They’re telling people you’re going to go to hell, you’re a sinner,” she said. “That’s some heavy stuff that can be dealt with in a different way and in another time.”
Jon Clement of the Evangelical Christian group, Rogue Valley Saltshakers, says the fear tactics they use are an essential part of their message.
“I understand that the images are terrible and we would agree with those folks when they say we hate this picture [and] this is disgusting, but it’s a necessary thing to bring awareness,” he said.
And despite the pushback from some community members, Clement says they have every right to exercise their free speech and don’t plan to stop anytime soon.
“There are a lot more pleasant things than being confrontational with people, but for what we are commanded to do and free love with all our heart mind and soul, we’re going to be out doing this,” he said.
For more information about the next ‘First Friday Live’ event click here.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.