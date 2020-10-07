Grants Pass fatal shooting victim identified

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The identity of a person killed in a Grants Pass shooting earlier this week has been released.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said at about 1 a.m. Monday, deputies were sent to the scene of a reported shooting in the 4500 block of Redwood Avenue.
When they arrived, deputies found a 36-year-old woman from Grants Pass with gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.
According to JCSO, they were checking a marijuana grow operation associated with the incident when they found 34-year-old Curtis Carr of Grants Pass with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital but later pronounced dead.
The woman was eventually released from the hospital.
Investigators did not say if any suspects have been identified in the shooting and no further information was released.