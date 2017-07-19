Grants Pass fire sparked by hash oil manufacturing

Grants Pass, Ore. – A man was hospitalized after attempting to manufacture hash oil in a Grants Pass shed.
Dispatchers first received a call reporting a structure fire around 6:00 Wednesday morning.
A shed and garage were fully engulfed in flames in the 800 block of Northeast Clyde Place, but firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said they were contacted because there was an indication the fire started due to the illicit manufacture of butane honey oil, a concentrated marijuana extract.
Investigators said 39-year-old Aaron W. Delgado was in the shed trying to make the extract using butane gas.
The gas ignited and caused a flash fire, burning Delgado.
He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Charges against Delgado will be forwarded to the district attorney’s office.
Police said this was the third fire caused by the manufacture of hash oil in Grants Pass since last year.
According to GPPD, a 26-year-old man was found dead after he was overcome by butane fumes in a previously unreported incident on February 16, 2017.
Police said that man was trying to manufacture hash oil in a poorly ventilated bathroom inside a residence.
GPPD reminds the public manufacturing hash oil without a license is dangerous and illegal.